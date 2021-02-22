Educator known as ‘father figure’ to students becomes 6th in LCPS to die of Covid-19

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Before dying of Covid-19, Christopher Sarmiento was a loving teacher, coach and father of three, his wife told ABC-7.

“He grew up without his father," explained his wife, Mary Sarmiento. "He wanted to be a father figure for those kids that didn’t have one.”

Sarmiento, 33, taught social studies to 6th and 7th grade students at Vista Middle School in Las Cruces. He also coached 8th grade football, passionate about inspiring players to excel in academics.

“He wanted to tell them it was important to be a good athlete, but also a good student," his wife said.

Sarmiento is the sixth educator in the Las Cruces Public Schools district to die from Covid-19.

Prior to his time in Las Cruces, Sarmiento taught at Anthony High School in Texas, his wife said. He also tutored at Bowie High School in El Paso and completed his student teaching at Brown Middle School.

“The reason why he taught is because he followed in his grandfather’s footsteps," Sarmiento said.

She told ABC-7 that her husband's grandfather, Tula Irraboli, was a passionate advocate of children. In El Paso, Irraboli worked with Father Harold Rahm to help at-risk youth find motivation to succeed in athletics.

There is a park named after Irraboli south of downtown El Paso, along Father Rahm Avenue.

Sarmiento's wife said his family was not aware that the educator was positive for Covid-19 when he received the vaccine. She said he "became ill the next day" and when his symptoms worsened, the family took him to the emergency room.

She said he was on a ventilator for several days and his symptoms improved.

"He was getting better and everyone was getting so hopeful," she said. "He was able to talk to us."

However, Sarmiento's wife said her loving husband's health declined after his removal from the ventilator.

"His heart couldn’t take it anymore," Sarmiento said. "It was difficult."

Sarmiento has two daughters that are 12 and seven years old, his wife said. His youngest son, Christopher Jr., is just one year old.

You can help his family at this fundraising link.