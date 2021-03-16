Watch LIVE: LCPS board discusses school re-entry plans, renaming central office for Karen Trujillo

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Tuesday marks the last school board meeting before thousands of Las Cruces students return to the classroom. (You can watch it in the video player above.)

In the meeting, the Las Cruces Public Schools board will discuss how to safety welcome back thousands of students on April 6, how to use more than $7 million in CARES Act funding, as well as the possibility of naming the central office building after the late superintendent, Karen Trujillo.

Below, you can watch a touching interview that Valley View Elementary students did with Trujillo on the day of her death. It would be her final interview.