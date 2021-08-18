Canutillo ISD to comply with mask rule, YISD notifies parents of it

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Officials with the Canutillo Independent School District announced Wednesday that their district would join others in El Paso County in complying with the City-County Health Authority’s mask mandate for all indoor facilities, including schools.

Canutillo ISD said it would begin complying with mask mandate effective Thursday and planned to continue following it as long as Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza's order remains in place.

Canutillo joins the El Paso and Socorro ISDs in saying they will enforce the masking requirement. The EPISD and SISD boards ratified support for the mask rule during meetings on Tuesday night.

In a statement, CISD said its decision was based, in part, on County Court at Law Judge Ruben Morales ruling late Tuesday night saying Ocaranza had the power under state law to issue such an order - and upholding its validity.

In a separate development, Ysleta Independent School District administrators said Wednesday that they had "made all district employees and families aware" of the Health Authority's mask mandate, but they didn't address the issue of the district's compliance efforts.

"The Ysleta Board of Trustees will continue to seek legal advice regarding its path forward considering these various orders," a statement from the YISD administration said.