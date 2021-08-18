UTEP won’t require masks, but will offer vaccination incentives

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP President Heather Wilson, in an email to students and staff on Wednesday, said the university will not require students or staff to wear masks - but will offer cash incentives to get vaccinated.

Wilson explained the although El Paso's Health Authority has mandated face masks at indoor public facilities, including schools, that UTEP has to follow state guidelines that are at odds with the local rules.

“At this time, masks and vaccination are not required for UTEP students and employees. As a Texas public university, we are a state agency subject to state regulations and UT system rules. Accordingly, we do not deny anyone services based on a vaccination status or whether or not they’re wearing a mask," she wrote, but added: "I’ll be wearing my mask as the CDC recommends and I encourage you to do the same.”

Wilson indicated that UTEP's faculty and staff are over 90% fully-vaccinated and the university will have on-campus Covid-19 vaccine clinics for students from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Undergraduate Learning Center.

​In the email, Wilson said if students get vaccinated between Aug. 23 and Oct. 31, they will get $25 on their Miner gold card. If they get vaccinated and live in the dorms, a student would receive $550 towards their rent.