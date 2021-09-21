Watch LIVE: UTEP President Heather Wilson delivers State of the University address

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson was set to deliver the annual State of the University address at 3 p.m. Tuesday during the 2021 Fall Convocation ceremony.

The program was to include the presentation of the President’s 2021 Meritorious Service Awards and a recognition of the 2020 award recipients. The awards recognize and honor outstanding achievement by staff and faculty members in the pursuit of UTEP’s mission.

In her address to UTEP faculty, staff and students, as well as community stakeholders, President Wilson will talk about the University’s accomplishments during the past year and its upcoming goals.