LCPS bus drivers walk of the job in contract dispute
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools' union bus drivers walked off the job Thursday morning in their the first-ever strike as a result of a contract dispute over wages and working conditions.
Picket lines were set up as soon as the student morning drop-offs at school were complete.
The roughly 80 drivers are employed by STS of New Mexico, which contracts with LCPS to provide transportation services.
In a statement just prior to the strike commencing, LCPS said:
"In the event of a strike, LCPS will communicate with you immediately so you can arrange for alternate transportation if your child rides the bus. Students who are absent due to a lack of transportation will be excused and can access assignments and instructional materials via Canvas. Special education students who rely on transportation as outlined in their Individualized Education Program will still be picked up at their regular stop and time. Please check our website, lcps.net for more information as it becomes available."
