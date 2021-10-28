LCPS bus drivers walk of the job in contract dispute

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public Schools' union bus drivers walked off the job Thursday morning in their the first-ever strike as a result of a contract dispute over wages and working conditions.

Picket lines were set up as soon as the student morning drop-offs at school were complete.

The roughly 80 drivers are employed by STS of New Mexico, which contracts with LCPS to provide transportation services.

In a statement just prior to the strike commencing, LCPS said: