Breakthrough launches new digital El Paso branch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Community-building organization Breakthrough partnered with the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence to launch Breakthrough915, an online resource hub designed to help young people gain a foothold in the job market.

The hub seeks to connect young El Pasoans with job training resources and information on how to better acquire housing and mental health services. The organization also hosts a community events calendar that keeps El Pasoans up to date on upcoming job fairs and networking events.

The website also seeks to provide a support network for young El Pasoans and allow for peer-to-peer support and mentorship from experienced professionals.

Those interested can learn more at Breakthrough915's website.