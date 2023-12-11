Skip to Content
Education

Breakthrough launches new digital El Paso branch

MGN
Unsplash
MGN
By
Updated
today at 10:00 PM
Published 10:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Community-building organization Breakthrough partnered with the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence to launch Breakthrough915, an online resource hub designed to help young people gain a foothold in the job market.

The hub seeks to connect young El Pasoans with job training resources and information on how to better acquire housing and mental health services. The organization also hosts a community events calendar that keeps El Pasoans up to date on upcoming job fairs and networking events.

The website also seeks to provide a support network for young El Pasoans and allow for peer-to-peer support and mentorship from experienced professionals.

Those interested can learn more at Breakthrough915's website.

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content