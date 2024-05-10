Three El Paso teens to graduate with bachelor’s degrees from UTEP this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Graduation season is a special time for graduates, but for three El Paso teens, it's a very special occasion.

Samantha Sierra, 19, Paris Chacon, 18, and Valeria Martinez, 19, will all be earning their bachelor's of science degrees in nursing from UTEP this weekend.

The women told ABC-7, they were all enrolled in early college while in high school. They all received their associate's degrees before earning their high school diplomas.

Sierra said she is looking forward to starting her career in the medical field.

"Helping others out, being in the health care profession, it's such a great and rewarding experience to be able to help patients get better and to be able to impact our community," Sierra said.

The 19-year-old said she is looking forward to giving back to her community and making a difference.

For 18-year-old Paris Chacon, nursing is in her veins. The teenager told ABC-7 that her father is also a nurse. She knew at a young age she wanted to give back to others.

"I remember my first experiencing helping others was when my little sister broke her ankle and I was able to help her learn how to use the crutches and just help her feel better. And I love the impact I got to make on her and seeing her just gradually improve," Chacon said.

Chacon explained that she attended Mission Early College High School and got her associates at 16 years old. She said she went into the nursing program at UTEP during her senior year of high school.

Chacon encourages other students to stay focused and work hard. She also said it is important for teens to find balance.

"My parents have always preached to me about the importance of getting an education and just getting ahead. I have saved so much time and so much money from this opportunity that I was able to receive, and I'm beyond grateful for it."

Valeria Martinez said she always wanted to help people. The 19-year-old is also a product of Mission Early College High School.

She said her mom encouraged her to become a nurse, but her aunt was also a large influence.

"My aunt is a nurse. And I always, when I was little, she would always take care of me. And I saw her going through clinicals and all that. So she kind of inspired me to do that, but most of all, my mom pushed me to get into nursing," Martinez said.

The trio said they are thankful for the friendships they gained during their time at UTEP. They want to inspire other students who may be on the same path.

"We're all very grateful and blessed to have each other. I'm so happy I met these beautiful girls because they really helped me stay on top of my work, stay on top of clinicals is everything we do," Chacon said.