EPISD to decide whether to terminate Lundy Elementary School teacher under investigation for alleged testing irregularities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The future of a Lundy Elementary School teacher will be determined by the El Paso Independent School District's (EPISD) Board of Trustees in its special meeting Tuesday. This comes after the district began an investigation into Nicole Schuster, the teacher in question, for alleged testing irregularities.

Last week, ABC-7 spoke to parents of students at Lundy Elementary. Parents told ABC-7 that on April 25, their children were taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in Schuster's class. Parents said that after a hall monitor reported the alleged testing irregularities by Schuster, she was taken out of the classroom, and replaced with a campus teaching coach.

Parents claim their children were then questioned about Schuster's actions during testing, told to sign their statements, and told not to talk about what happened with other students. Parents said they were not present when their children were questioned.

EPISD sent at statement to ABC-7 last week:

"El Paso ISD can confirm testing irregularities occurred within a 3rd-grade classroom at Lundy Elementary in relation to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exam. The District places great importance on these matters and has investigated the allegations while adhering to the reporting requirements and interview protocols set forth by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). In consideration of the sensitive and confidential nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further information. Please understand that our primary focus is on safeguarding the privacy of all individuals involved and upholding the integrity of the investigative process."

Over a dozen people have already spoken against terminating Schuster at EPISD's special board meeting Tuesday, which is still ongoing.

