Ysleta ISD approves $420.2 million budget with $22.2 million deficit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At the last night's Ysleta Independent School District Board meeting, members voted four to three to approve a $420.2 million budget with a $22.2 million deficit for the upcoming school year.

Ysleta ISD superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre said this budget is a step in the right direction.

"A great deal of, what was adopted yesterday, was non-discretionary money," De La Torre explained. "It was money, from House Bill 2, that money is passed through. It means that the district, doesn't necessarily increase salaries for the employees, the state does."

House Bill 2 (HB2) is a comprehensive school finance bill. It states under the Teacher Retention Allotment (TRA) classroom teachers with at least 3 years of experience and less than 5 years will receive $2,500. Teachers with 5 or more years experience will receive $5,000.

Trustees Cruz Ochoa, Mike Dwyer, Connie Woodruff and Carlos Bustillos voted in favor of the budget. Trustees Shane Haggerty, Chris Hernandez and Kathryn Lucero voted against the motion.

It was clear both sides wanted to show staff they were valued but their approach was different. Some felt all staff members should be compensated, while others felt it would be more impactful if it went to employees making the least.

Trustee Chris Hernandez says he voted no because, in the end, this budget came down to a choice: give a stipend to higher-salaried staff, or direct that support to our lowest-paid hourly employees — cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers.

"I offered a solution that stayed within the dollar amount our Chief Financial and Operations Officer recommended but prioritized the folks who need it most. If we’re going to increase our deficit with a stipend, we should make sure it's going where it makes the biggest impact. In my view, that’s with our hourly employees." Hernandez said.

The board also voted unanimously to take out a $49 million loan to cover payroll expense. Trustee Hernandez says taking out a loan to make payroll should be a wake-up call.

Superintendent De La Torre says it's a gap loan, the money is guaranteed. He adds the districts Chief Financial and Operations Officer predict the district budget should be balanced in the next three years.

