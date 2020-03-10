Newly renovated Plaza Hotel set to open in April; more than 100 jobs available

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The historic Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park is preparing to reopen to the public in early April. Before the big opening day, management is hoping to fill 125 jobs. The hotel is hosting a job fair on March 10 and 11 to fill positions in areas of food service, management, housekeeping and more.

The event is open to the public and is taking place at The Plaza, located at 106 W. Mills, on Tuesday, March 10th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interested parties should apply in person and be prepared to interview. General Manager Wolfgang Jonas said interested parties should also bring a positive attitude.

"We're very excited it is something that we have all looked forward to this day and we can't wait to open the door," Jonas said.

The hotel originally opened in 1930. The hotel has 130 rooms and has undergone a complete restoration.

"I think we're as excited as the rest of El Paso," Jonas said. "It's a property that has meant so much to El Pasoans and we're definitely looking forward to an opening and having welcome to the public."