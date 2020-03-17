1 woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in east El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious crash on the east side.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 1100 block of Yarbrough, which is right by Gateway West.

The El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently on scene. All lanes are closed on Yarbrough in the area.

A police officer on scene told ABC-7 they believe speed is a factor in this crash. One man was also involved in the crash. He was not injured, and stayed on scene to help.