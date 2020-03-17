Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
Published 4:35 am

1 woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in east El Paso

yarbrough crash
KVIA
Police at the scene of a crash on the 1100 block of Yarbrough that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious crash on the east side.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 1100 block of Yarbrough, which is right by Gateway West.

The El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently on scene. All lanes are closed on Yarbrough in the area.

A police officer on scene told ABC-7 they believe speed is a factor in this crash. One man was also involved in the crash. He was not injured, and stayed on scene to help.

News / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply