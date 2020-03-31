City leaders discuss partnership with UTEP that could allow some faculty members to process coronavirus tests

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council is considering a new partnership between UTEP which would allow select faculty members at the university to process coronavirus tests in the area.

The faculty would be part of a clinical laboratory at the university. University President Dr. Heather Wilson said four faculty would be involved, with the possibility of two additional faculty members also becoming involved.

"The public health department contacted us," Dr. Wilson said. "They contacted our clinical laboratory science department and said, 'do you have any people ready to go and help us?'"

The agreement will be discussed at Tuesday's city council meeting. If approved, it will last 12 months and the city will reimburse lab costs.

"We're part of this community," Dr. Wilson said. "Most of the people who work at that lab are UTEP alumni. We teach this. It's something we're good at. The community needs us, so that's what we're here for."