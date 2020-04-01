Mental health help available for El Paso veterans via telemedicine

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Social distancing is necessary for our physical health, but it is not an excuse to abandon our mental health. The coronavirus pandemic can lead to feelings of anxiety and uncertainty, which is why El Paso Veterans Affairs wants to remind Borderland veterans that help is available: by phone.

“This is a great modality to reach people and its just another way for us to access veterans where they're at because that's the point,” said Dr. Connie Ponce, the Chief of Mental Health with El Paso VA.

Mental health support, and some non-mental health medical appointments, can be accessed by phone call, video conferencing and select mobile applications. These services predate the pandemic.

“The VA has been moving toward a virtual modality as our veteran population becomes younger and younger and they're more proficient with technology,” Ponce said.

For one local veteran, the mental health services have been life-changing.

“If I can be bettering myself, I can go ahead and better my relationships with my wife, my family and friends,” said Alberto Marquez Mora. “I think it is very important for veterans to find out there is help for us. There is a will to live"

Those interested in pursuing these services should contact their medical provider or call the VA crisis hotline. That number is 1-800-273-8255.