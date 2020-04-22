“I’m a reading pro”: El Paso boy begins hosting virtual storytime

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 12-year-old Trevor Garcia wants to share his passion for reading with everyone during this pandemic.

He'll debut his virtual storytime Wednesday on Zoom.

"I usually read every day if I don’t have anything more interesting to which sometimes is common, during this pandemic," Trevor said.

His mother said he approached her about it after getting tired of being alone in doors.

"He’s bored. He’s an only child," Dana Garcia said. "He’s like, ‘mom I want to interact with other people while this lockdown is going on on. I love to read, so why don’t I read to anybody who wants to listen.'”

Trevor will be reading stories that are appropriate for all ages. His lunchtime reading begins at 12:30 p.m. and his bedtime one will be at 7:30 p.m.

For safety reason, ABC-7 will not be disclosing the Zoom Meeting ID and password. However, those interested can contact Dana Garcia on her Facebook page or through email: littlebitofjesus2002@yahoo.com