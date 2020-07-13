Most Texas jury trials on hold until at least September

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — It’s something you might not have thought about since the pandemic began: jury duty. It’s something you don’t have to think about for awhile. Texas jury trials have been delayed until at least September.

Jury trials had been set to resume in July, but the Supreme Court of Texas has postponed their resumption until September 1.

Exceptions include experimental jury trials to test new virus-related safety procedures. None of these are currently scheduled in El Paso.

Once jury trials do resume, the El Paso County Courthouse has said they will limit the number of jurors called in to ensure social distancing. Already, anyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a face covering and undergo a health screening. Courtrooms have also been reconfigured to ensure distancing.

Just because jury trials are on hold does not mean the court is not operating. Many court proceedings have moved online and some in-person hearings are continuing. Courts may hold these hearings on assigned days so as to limit the number of people in the courthouse.

Texas 120th District Court Judge Maria Salas-Mendoza says the majority of cases can be handed without a jury trial.

"The criminal justice system doesn't stop,” she said. “New cases are coming in, some cases are going to get tried. It's never a perfect in and out. That's our goal, but we are going to be dealing with this for a while."

Judge Salas-Mendoza says despite plans for reopening, nothing is ever set in stone.

“What we have learned is that every day is a new day,” she said. “We've had to reevaluate plans and go back and revise. We are in the same boat with everyone else where if things get worse we are going to have to pull back."