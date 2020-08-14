5 hospitalized after head-on collision in west El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious crash on the west side early Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Paisano and Executive.

Emergency dispatchers said five people were hospitalized, with one person suffering serious injuries.

At this point it's not clear what may have caused the crash.

