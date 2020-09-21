4 people hospitalized in rollover crash on I-10 near Zaragoza

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over in east El Paso early Monday morning.

It happened on I-10 near Zaragoza Road. It was reported just after 1 a.m.

All the eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed. Officials have not said how long this part of I-10 will be closed.

The El Paso Fire Department said one person was hospitalized with serious injuries. Another three people were also taken to the hospital, but they're expected to recover.

Police said this crash involved two vehicles. One of them rolled over.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.