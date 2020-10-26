El Paso City Council candidates in District 3 clash over pandemic response

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – There is much more at stake than just the presidency during this election cycle.

In El Paso, four City Council seats, as well as the mayor’s office, are up for grabs on Nov. 3.

Sunday, the three candidates for Council District 3 met in a virtual debate put on by ABC-7 and broadcast during Good Morning El Paso Weekend.

Incumbent Cassandra Hernandez and challengers Will Veliz and Jose Rodriguez talked about their vision for city government with a particular emphasis on the local response to the pandemic.

District 3 includes parts of east and central El Paso.