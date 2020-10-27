Skip to Content
El Paso
Snow fall leads Ysleta ISD to delay start for learning hubs, employees working at administrative offices

snow
Snow comes down in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District has issued a two-hour delayed start for students going to the district's learning hubs and for employees working at administrative offices.

A spokesman for the district said the delay was put in effect due to the inclement weather that hit the Borderland early Tuesday morning.

This delay will not effect the start of online classes.

