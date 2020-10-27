Snow fall leads Ysleta ISD to delay start for learning hubs, employees working at administrative offices
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District has issued a two-hour delayed start for students going to the district's learning hubs and for employees working at administrative offices.
A spokesman for the district said the delay was put in effect due to the inclement weather that hit the Borderland early Tuesday morning.
This delay will not effect the start of online classes.
Comments