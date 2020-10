El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Transmountain Road was closed early Tuesday morning due to icy conditions, that's according to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Snow hit the Borderland overnight leading to several crashes on Interstate-10, snarling drivers on their morning commute.

No word on when Transmountain Road could open.

