Lesser takes big lead in El Paso mayoral race vs. Margo

El Paso

COMPLETE RESULTS: Click here for full election results

Even though polling sites closed at 7, ballots are still making their way to the @EP_Elections headquarters to be counted. A production line of sorts as a safety precaution due to the pandemic. @abc7breaking has your complete #ElectionDay coverage: https://t.co/tGsirk1BUa pic.twitter.com/mcaX7Mm6hx — Brianna Chávez KVIA ABC-7 (@bri_chavez) November 4, 2020

EL PASO, Texas – Former El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser continues to build on a big early lead, but is still short of a majority.

Lesser has 76,148 votes or 43.16 percent.

Current Mayor Dee Margo was a distant second in the six-person field with 43,623 votes or 24.72 percent. Attorney Veronica Carbajal was third with 37,328 votes or 21.16 percent.

During his four years in office, Margo has been challenged by his share of turmoil – a surge in immigration, the Walmart shooting, a series of court battles over the planned downtown arena and now the Covid-19 pandemic.

Margo, a longtime businessman and former state legislator, is facing another challenge – this time at the ballot box.

Other challengers on the ballot are: former city planner Carlos Gallinar; former city employee Calvin Zielsdorf ; and veteran Dean “Dino” Martinez.

His most formidable opponent, however, figures to be Lesser, who is seeking a return to the city's top elective office after four years in private business. Leeser is well-known as the owner of El Paso Hyundai.

Leeser, elected in 2013, chose not to seek re-election in 2017.

Carbajal would be the first Latina to be mayor should she win. She is currently representing tenants in the Duranguito neighborhood who are against demolition so an arena can be built there.

The last El Paso mayor to lose re-election was Joe Wardy, in 2005. He was defeated by John Cook. Wardy had ousted incumbent Ray Caballero in 2003. Cook was re-elected in 2009.

City elections were moved to even-numbered years in 2018.