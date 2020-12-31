Firefighters attempt to rescue cat stuck under an El Paso freeway

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An effort was underway on New Year's Eve to rescue a cat stuck underneath the freeway on Interstate 10 right next to the Fountains at Farah.

The El Paso Fire Department and Animal Services were trying to lure the cat inside a cage trap with food, but had no immediate luck.

A passer-by Good Samaritan also attempted to get the cat to latch on a piece of cloth, but his attempt failed too.

Animal Services officials advised that people who aren't professionals should avoid trying to rescue the cat, because it could be dangerous for both the animal and for human beings.