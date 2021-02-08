Skip to Content
Watch LIVE: El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser holds 1st news conference

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser was set to hold his first solo news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall, fielding questions from the media in an open-ended format on a wide range of topics.

It will be Leeser's only solo news conference since taking office in January.

He did participate last month in a joint media availability with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego solely to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

