Rare seabird disoriented by winter storm ends up at El Paso Zoo

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Zoo has stepped in to care for a rare seabird found stranded in the Borderland as a result of the winter storm that hammered Texas.

Zoo officials said Wednesday that a "Good Samaritan" came across the displaced Magnificent Frigatebird, or man o’ war seabird, earlier this week in the desert and brought it to veterinarians at the zoo for rehabilitation.

"A thorough exam and radiographs on the female Frigatebird under anesthesia confirmed that she had no broken bones or injuries, but was exhausted and very hungry," said the zoo's chief veterinarian, Dr. Victoria Milne.

While the bird is currently being fed and recovering in El Paso, zoo officials indicated they hope to be able to soon transport the bird to a rehabilitation center in the Florida Keys.

El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano said Frigatebirds are found along the Florida coast this time of year and typically do not return to Texas until spring.

How did the this soaring sea bird with a 7-foot wingspan, usually seen along tropical ocean waters, end up in El Paso?

"Large storms can cause native species to end up in odd locations, often times very worn out from their unplanned detour and in need of support," explained Montisano. "This was an unexpected event."