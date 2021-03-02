El Paso mayor, county judge plan announcement after Abbott lifts restrictions

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego planned a joint announcement Wednesday about reopening plans for El Paso in the wake of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift the state's mask mandate and business occupancy limits come next week.

The El Paso leaders scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to address local residents.

Samaniego, in an interview with ABC-7, made clear his vehement disagreement with Abbott - whom he said didn't consult with local leaders across the state before opting to scuttle pandemic restrictions.

The judge said he fears the governor's move could lead to yet another Covid-19 surge in the Borderland.

Abbott said county judges can impose “mitigation strategies” if virus hospitalizations exceed 15% of all hospital capacity in their region. However, Abbott forbade local officials from imposing penalties for not wearing a face covering.

Ahead of the news conference by Leeser and Samaniego, "the City of El Paso’s senior administrative team is working with the City Attorney’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Health, to review and develop a thorough response regarding Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order anticipated to go into effect on Wednesday, March 10," a city spokeswoman told ABC-7 on Tuesday evening.