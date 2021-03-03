CVS pharmacies now offering Covid-19 vaccine appointments to Texas teachers

El Paso

CVS Pharmacy is now offering Covid-19 vaccines to teachers, daycare and preschool workers in Texas.

The pharmacy was previously only offering appointments to essential workers, people 65 years and older, or those 16+ with chronic medical conditions.

The news comes one day after President Joe Biden directed states to start prioritizing teachers in the vaccination process.

Currently, all available CVS vaccine appointments have been booked in El Paso.

CVS is encouraging people to continue to check their website daily, as more appointments will be added in the future.

To look up vaccine appointment availability, click here.