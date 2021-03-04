Top infectious disease doctor in El Paso weighs in on Texas lifting restrictions, Johnson & Johnson vaccine

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Ogechika Alozie, a member of Texas' infectious disease preparedness task force,

"Politicians are not going to save and help us improve our health," Dr. Alozie said. "People are going to have to continue to do what they're doing. I think we're at an inflection point."

Dr. Alozie joined Good Morning El Paso live and spoke about Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift statewide coronavirus restrictions.

He urged people to continue to wear masks and socially distance, emphasizing that they way El Pasoans behave in these next couple of weeks will determine the sorts of activities we'll be able to do safely in the summer.

The infectious disease expert also spoke about the effect the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have on the Borderland.

