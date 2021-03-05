El Paso infectious disease doctor offers tips to stay safe at youth sporting events

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — It’s been nearly a month since independent, outdoor youth sports were allowed to return in El Paso. Some parents are still weighing the tough choice of whether to send their children back.

A local infectious disease expert said youth sports can be performed safely for some people with precautions in place.

“If I’m going to go to an event, I bring my mask. I bring my alcohol [sanitizer]. I keep social distancing,” said Dr. Armando Meza, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. “As long as you are aware of any of the things we already know and you take those actions I think anything is very doable.”

While the steps are simple, Dr. Meza said not doing them can lead to consequences.

“I think we sometimes have a psychological reflex of denial,” he said. “I think that if you are in the denial phase, don't go. Just skip it. But if you are aware and you are careful, I think by now most people should be safe to go to these activities, but they still have to keep their guard up.”

Dr. Meza also notes that the decision should vary by family. He recommends families discuss their risk level. While children are likely at low risk for developing serious COVID complications, their parents or grandparents might be at a high risk. He also said it’s important to remember children might be carrying the virus without symptoms.

El Paso Parks and Recreation is still banning spectators from youth sports. One parent or guardian is allowed per player. Face coverings are required when an individual is not actively participating in a physical activity.