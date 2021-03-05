Power outage affecting thousands of customers in Socorro, San Elizario

El Paso

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 2,000 customers are without power in Socorro and San Elizario due to a Friday morning outage.

El Paso Electric's outage map shows the outage was first reported at 6:55 a.m. It's affecting 2,286 customers.

A spokesman for El Paso Electric said a car crashed into a transmission pole, causing the outage. It happened along Socorro Rd. between Thomson and Brisa Del Valle.

EP Electric crews are on scene working to fix the issue.

To check out the utility's outage map, click here.