Skip to Content
El Paso
By
Updated
today at 8:37 am
Published 7:43 am

Power outage affecting thousands of customers in Socorro, San Elizario

Lower valley outage
KVIA
A screenshot of El Paso Electric's outage map showing more than 2,000 customers in Socorro and San Elizario are without power.

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 2,000 customers are without power in Socorro and San Elizario due to a Friday morning outage.

El Paso Electric's outage map shows the outage was first reported at 6:55 a.m. It's affecting 2,286 customers.

A spokesman for El Paso Electric said a car crashed into a transmission pole, causing the outage. It happened along Socorro Rd. between Thomson and Brisa Del Valle.

EP Electric crews are on scene working to fix the issue.

To check out the utility's outage map, click here.

News

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content