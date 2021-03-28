Skip to Content
El Paso
Person shot in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police have one person in custody after a shooting in northeast El Paso that injured another on Sunday evening, according to the department.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Monroe, near U.S. 54 and Cassidy Road, according to police. The victim was transported to University Medical Center, but is now in stable condition.

Police did not provide any additional information about the suspect or victim.

