El Paso Catholic priest vanishes; help sought to find him

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Catholic priest has vanished, diocese officials said Thursday after reporting him missing to police.

Fr. Antonio Martinez Ceballos, 48, assistant pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in the Lower Valley, was last seen Tuesday evening at the church.

“Our prayers are with Father Martinez,” Bishop Mark Seitz said, "and we hope that the community can help us locate him soon.”

The bishop urged anyone with information on the priest's disappearance to contact EPPD's Crimes Against Persons unit at at (915) 212-4040.