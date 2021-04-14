TxDOT El Paso continues to make new improvements to Transmountain

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Construction along Transmountain Road won’t be going away anytime soon. That's because TxDOT is making several new improvements.

Overnight closures will continue to happen occasionally, according to TxDOT. This week’s closure will last until Thursday night as TxDOT works to move concrete barriers to make a traffic switch.

Traffic going east will now be moved over to the westbound lanes.

The traffic switch will force TxDOT to close off the picnic table on both sides of the mountain for the next two months.

Construction has lasted about one year, but TxDOT said the project is on schedule to be complete within the next six months.

TxDOT making several improvements to the road, like resurfacing it, adding to the structural capacity of the roadway.

“Meaning we are undertaking measures that will increase the lifespan of that roadway moving forward. So that's a kind of a major undertaking in and of itself,” said spokesperson Jennifer Wright.

A new V-shaped ditch along the center median is also being built to help prevent erosion.

Metal beam guard fencing will also be replaced and cable barriers will be added as safety improvements.

Transmountain road was built in the 70s, according to TxDOT and hasn’t undergone a major upgrade like this in a quite some time.

“It's undergone some maintenance work, of course, over the years, but it is definitely time for the improvements that we can make on it, especially when it comes to the, as I said, the structural capacity of that roadway, meaning the longer road life is going to be, that's an important investment to make on that highway,” Wright said.

TxDOT asked that drivers remain patient and look out for crew members while they’re working, to keep everyone on the road safe.