Ascarate Park shut down, searched in missing person probe

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Visitors to El Paso County's Ascarate Park found themselves turned away by sheriff's deputies on Tuesday morning without explanation.

Numerous viewers called ABC-7 to inquire about why the popular county park had been closed.

A Sheriff's Office spokesperson late Tuesday afternoon disclosed that the park was shut down as deputies scoured it as part of a missing person investigation.

The search didn't turn up anything, the spokesperson said. She declined to elaborate further.

A source with knowledge of the search effort said a dive team was brought in to examine Ascarate Lake after a person reportedly jumped into the water and failed to resurface.