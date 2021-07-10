Statewide Silver Alert for elderly El Pason missing, impaired

El Paso

El PASO, Texas -- A statewide Silver Alert was issued across Texas on Saturday morning for a missing elderly man from El Paso who is impaired and thought to be at risk.

81-year-old Napolen Burnette was last seen late Friday night in the 11100 block of Northfield on the city's east side. He's described as 6’ 3’’ and 220 lbs., bald with white hair on the sides.

Police said he was wearing a green, long sleeve button-up shirt and blue jeans. Burnette is also believed to be driving a 2016 brown GMC Canyon pickup truck with Texas license plate GNM9356.

"Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety," the alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities indicated that Burnette "suffers from cognitive impairment."

Anyone who sees Burnette was asked by authorities to contact El Paso police at 915-832-4400, or if an emergency call 911.