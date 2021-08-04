El Paso to host U.S., Mexico tourism industry convention

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a joint press conference at City Hall on Wednesday morning to announce that El Paso will host what they described as a "multi-state tourism industry event" later this year.

The Binational Tourism Connection convention will take place December 1st through 3rd, drawing about 400 tourism officials from across the U.S. and Mexico.

This is the second year for the event, which held its first gathering last year in Chihuahua, Mexico.