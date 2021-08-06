Skip to Content
El Paso
Animal rescuers seek answers about severely malnourished dog found in Socorro

Karen Washington
Images provided by Pawsitive Animal Rescuers of El Paso shows a malnourished dog in Socorro.

SOCORRO, Texas -- Pawsitive Animal Rescuers of El Paso were set to meet with Socorro Police on Friday afternoon to get details about the case of a severely malnourished female dog named "Roxy" that was surrendered to authorities.

The dog had a litter of puppies, but could not nurse them due to being so malnourished, said Karen Washington of Pawsitive Rescuers.

According to Washington, the puppies have to be bottle fed and are currently in foster care.

"Roxy" was surrendered to Socorro authorities and the owner was cited, Washington told ABC-7. Her group is seeking more information about the charges and circumstances surrounding the neglected dog.

