Husband of Aug. 3 shooting victim dies on 2-year anniversary of funeral seen globally

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Antonio 'Tony' Basco, husband of Aug. 3 shooting victim Margie Reckard, has died on the 2-year anniversary of his wife's funeral that drew worldwide attention.

"Mr. Basco passed away this morning and it breaks our heart, just 2 years after his wife’s funeral from the Walmart shooting," said a statement issued Saturday afternoon by Perches Funeral Homes.

The statement did not indicate a cause of death for Basco.

He had been married to Reckard for 22 years at the time of the 2019 shooting that claimed 23 lives, including hers.

Reckard's death gained global notoriety after her widower, Basco, said the couple had no close family or friends. Fearing there would be no one at her funeral, Basco invited "everyone" to attend.

A social media post at the time by Perches Funeral Homes with Basco's invitation quickly garnered national, and then international, attention.

Reckard's service drew over 3,000 mourners from across the nation and hundreds of floral arrangements sent from people around the world, with Perches officials saying they had "never seen a funeral of this magnitude for a normal person."

Perches Funeral Homes said preparations were in the works for a community memorial service for Basco as well as a commemoration of his wife's funeral anniversary. That service, to be held at the La Paz Faith Center at 1201 N. Piedras Street in El Paso, will be be at a date and time to be announced soon.