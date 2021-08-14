Water main break sends sewage into west El Paso homes

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Wastewater was seeping into some west El Paso homes on Saturday as a result of a water main break, prompting utility officials to tell some customers to refrain from water use.

The situation was unfolding in the area of Sunland Park and Doniphan.

El Paso Water advised those living in that area to avoid the use of running water, including flushing of toilets, for the time being. The exact boundaries of the area affected was not immediately known.

Crews were working to fix the problem, but it was unclear how long it would take to make those repairs.

The utility said residents who had sewage coming into their homes through bath tubs or elsewhere should contact EP Water at 915-594-5500.