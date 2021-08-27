Leeser vetoes $100 million in non-voter approved debt ok’d by City Council

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on Friday vetoed a measure approved by City Council that would have issued almost $100 million in non-voter approved debt for various capital projects.

“I veto this item knowing that over three quarters of the City Council approved it, but with the strength and will of the 80 percent of El Pasoans that voted for me citywide with a mandate of fiscal responsibility,” Leeser said in a statement.

The council authorized $96 million in certificates of obligation to support construction projects as part of the budget process.

“It is my sincere hope that my colleagues at City Council will work with me to manage our debt with more careful consideration of the effect of these long-term commitments on our community. I believe that we can find a mutually agreeable resolution, in which we accomplish what is needed for our city in a more measured manner that minimizes non-voter approved debt," Leeser said.