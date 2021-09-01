El Paso rescuers search for person in the water in Chihuahuita

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Fire Department water rescue crews were looking for a person seen in the water Wednesday evening near the U.S.-Mexico border in the city's Chihuahuita section.

A fire department spokesman said the search effort was taking place in a waterway near the Chihuahuita Rec Center, which is located in the 400 block of Charles Road.

The call for the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m., but no further details were immediately available.