UTEP Homecoming festivities return this year after Covid cancellations in 2020

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Covid-19 put many things on hold including UTEP homecoming. The Miners are celebrating Homecoming 2020 and 2021 this week.

ABC-7 was at UTEP for Miner Morning Mania on Wednesday which brought together alumni, students and staff showing off Miner spirit.

This year's festivities all lead up to the Miner's football game Saturday versus Old Dominion.

Fans can also win up to $1,000, thanks to Speaking Rock.

For a complete list of all of UTEP's Homecoming festivities and this year's distinguished alumni, click here.