WATCH: 4 new Day of Dead stamps unveiled in El Paso by USPS

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The United States Postal Service unveiled four new Dia de los Muertos / Day of the Dead stamps on Thursday in El Paso.



The Postal Service's first-ever Day of the Dead stamps were debuted at a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the El Paso Museum of Art, which you can watch in the video player above.

The pane of 20 Forever stamps contains five identical rows of four colorful stamps featuring several iconic elements of a traditional Dia de los Muertos offering.

The new stamps designed and illustrated by Luis Fitch feature four sugar skulls surrounded by marigold flowers that stand out brightly from the stamps’ black background. Each sugar skull represents family members — a child with a hair bow, a father sporting a hat and mustache, a mother with curled hair, and another child.





