El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A water main break on Monday left residents and businesses without running water in northeast El Paso.

It happened at the intersection of Loma Del Norte and Loma Del Sol.

A spokesperson for El Paso Water said the outage could be affecting around 100 customers.

Residents impacted told ABC-7 they lost water service about 10 a.m.

EP Water estimated repairs could be completed by sometime Monday night.