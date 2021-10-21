El Paso food bank in default on $3.7M in federal Cares Act funding

EL PASO, Texas -- At a news briefing Thursday morning, city of El Paso officials said the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank is in default on a $3.7 million federal grant it received under the Cares Act.

The Cares Act is a congressionally-authorized coronavirus relief fund; the city was allocated money under the act which it in turn doled out to nearly 100 sub-recipients including the food bank.

City officials said the food bank has failed to provide any of the required documentation outlining how the money was spent in compliance with federal requirements - and it has been a problem for many months now.

“We have been working for eight months and we will continue to work with the food bank during an unprecedented humanitarian crisis to bring them into compliance and it is unfortunate that they remain out of compliance with the requirements set out by the federal government,” said Nicole Ferrini, who serves as the city's chief resilience officer and its community and human development director.

If the documentation outlining how the food assistance dollars were spent isn't produced soon, the city indicated it will have to repay that grant money to the federal government. The food bank is the only non-profit entity not in compliance out of the 96 that received federal funding through the city.

Food bank leadership has reportedly told the city they lack the staffing manpower to compile the documentation; the $3.7 million received by the food bank has already been spent providing food to those in need.

Ferrini said the city will make every effort necessary to work with the food bank in an effort to bring them into compliance on the federal requirements and avoid embarrassment for the community.

El Paso City Council voted late Wednesday to formally notify the food bank of its default and directed city staff to try and negotiate a settlement agreement with food bank officials to bring it back into step with the federal regulations.

“Again, we will continue to work with the food bank to bring them into compliance because we know and appreciate the need to address food insecurity in our community," Ferrini told reporters at City Hall.

There was no immediate word from El Pasoans Fighting Hunger about the city's concerns.