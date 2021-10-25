El Paso City Council seeks updated cost estimate for downtown arena

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso District 6 City Rep. Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is sponsoring Agenda Item 22 on Tuesday's city council meeting. Rodriguez is looking to get an updated cost estimate for the proposed Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center - which is also known as the downtown arena porject.

The agenda item reads in part:

"Discussion and action to direct the City Manager and staff to come back at the November 23, 2021 City Council meeting with an estimate of how much the Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) project would cost if it were executed today."

The original proposal for the downtown arena, whose footprint would include the Durangito neighborhood, was approved by taxpayers at a cost of $180 million. One local historian told ABC-7 some of that money has now dried up, and the cost of building has skyrocketed since the approval of the ballot measure.

"They're talking $180 million, which is gone. It is now $150 million - so they've already spent about $125 million, and secondly if they were to do an estimate now, it can't be near that much. It's got to be a lot more because you figure steel and metal have gone up by about 60% or more and that's a horrific increase," Bernie Sargent, scholar director at the Texas Historical Foundation, said.

The arena was approved by voters in a 2012 quality of life bond issue and has been mired in controversy since then - ranging from whether or not sports should be allowed in it, or if it should be built in the area proposed. While the project is tied up in a court fight over whether the city can demolish buildings in Duranguito, more time drags on and the original $180 million price tag in 2012 has increased here in 2021.

"I think the value of the money has gone down the toilet for lack of better terms. It's not worth $180 million today. inflation being what it was it would be $200 million. We don't have $180 million anymore, we have $150 million set aside now," Sargent said.

Perhaps the most outspoken person against the project has been historian and UTEP Prof. Max Grossman, who will be attending Tuesday's city council meeting and speaking during public comment. In an email sent in advance of that meeting, Grossman wrote that he believes the cost of the arena would be much higher now based on other arena projects around the country.

"As I wrote in a guest column for the El Paso Times 18 months ago, "the City claims it will build the arena for $180 million, or $12,000 per seat. However, the cheapest multipurpose basketball arena of comparable size built in the past five years is Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, seating 17,341 and costing $32,178 per seat. Mathematically, our arena would cost $482,671,000 in 2019 dollars, not including the $23 million-plus already spent on bond interest, property acquisition, and litigation," Grossman wrote.

The City Council meeting will be taking place Tuesday with public comment at noon. Anyone hoping to watch the meeting can do so by clicking on this link.