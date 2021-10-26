77-year-old central El Paso man critically hurt in pit bull attack

EL PASO, Texas -- A 77-year-old central El Paso man was critically hurt Tuesday after being attacked by a pair of pit bulls in the 800 block of Mission Road.

The attack happened just before noon, authorities said, and the victim suffered severe injuries to his neck as well as several other puncture wounds.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital suffering from severe trauma and life-threatening injuries, according to first-responders.

Police were on scene investigating the attack, but there was no immediate word as to what led up to it.