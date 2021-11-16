KVIA-TV to televise Celebration of Lights Parade kicking off El Paso Winterfest

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso plans to celebrate the start of Winterfest on Nov. 20, in downtown El Paso, with the holiday tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade at 6 p.m.

The annual celebration of lights parade, now in its 26th year, features a variety of floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups and more. This year, the one-mile course includes more than 40 entries participating in the march through downtown, led by Santa Claus.

KVIA-TV will broadcast the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW, over-the-air channel 7.2.

The holiday lighting ceremony started in 1998 as the holiday light parade. That same year, El Pasoan Corrine Boyce donated the first live holiday tree to the city at San Jacinto Plaza, in memory of her late husband, Charles “Chuck” Boyce. El Paso Parks and Recreation staff removed the 50-foot Afghan pine tree from the front yard of Boyce’s home and replanted it at the plaza.

The Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights Parade kicks-off the Winterfest season, running until Jan. 2. The parade and holiday lighting ceremony have become El Paso traditions enjoyed by tens of thousands of downtown visitors,

Information on the parade and its route is available at epwinterfest.com.