WATCH: El Paso police respond to man shot in east El Paso, second shooting of the day

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 16-year-old teenage male died in an east El Paso shooting Tuesday afternoon. Police have been investigating a stretch of Zaragoza for several hours. This was the second deadly shooting of the day. The first happened in northeast El Paso. Police are still gathering details on both shootings.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police investigated a second major shooting Tuesday afternoon in east El Paso. Police say the shooting possibly happened on 2200 Zaragoza. El Paso police had tweeted police activity on Zarazoza between Tierra Este and Sombra Del Sol.

According to police, a man arrived at Sierra Providence East hospital with a gunshot wound.

