El Paso doctors see ‘significant increase’ in those suffering from heart attacks during holidays

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season can be busy for most people, but it's an especially busy time for cardiologists. Research suggests more people tend to suffer from heart attacks, and even die from heart attacks, during this time of the year, according to the American Heart Association.

Dr. Juan Taveras, one of many cardiologists at Del Sol Medical Center said over the last several weeks he's seen a "significant increase," especially from this year to last.

"Now what we're seeing is a lot of people coming back to see us, because (they) have (a) damaged heart, they didn't realize they had a heart attack, didn't realize that there was something wrong with them."

With colder temperatures, and more upper respiratory tract infections, Dr. Taveras said the winter is a busy time when it comes to treating those who suffer from heart attacks in general.

So here are some signs of a heart attack to keep in mind: If you have pain in your chest, are feeling light headed or nauseous. You could feel jaw, neck or back pain, pain in your arm or shoulder and/or suffer from shortness of breath.

A big key in preventing heart attacks, a good diet, according to Dr. Taveras.

"A lot of people take it for granted that, you know, they may follow the diet, or they may control the low (blood) pressure. And then they don't understand that this is something that they have to do all the time that because the holidays here, they forget that they need to keep up with a (good) diet," he said.

Dr. Taveras said on top of making sure you have a good diet, make sure to stay up to date with your medications.

Dr. Taveras also said to be mindful of Covid-19 as well, which could make matters worse.